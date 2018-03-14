Neglecting Boys Will Hurt Our Girls

In today's society everyone is head-buried in fighting for the GirlChild, their rights and whatnot.

No one seem concerned about the welfare of the BoyChild.

From government support to society focus, the BoyChild has been completely taken out of the picture. No one thinks or talks about how neglecting Boys will eventually hurt our girls and society at large.

It is not wrong to fight for the rights of the GirlChild and fight for gender equality as there have been gender imbalances from time past.

However, gender equality should be equal such that there is no view of one gender being weaker than the other.

How do we talk about equality when we are busily allocating stuff and placing opportunities in favour of females and leaving out males?

Is it not unfair that the only time Boys come in focus is when we are talking about children or youth in general?

Why are we turning a blind eye over the fact that when Boys are neglected and as a result go wayward, the repercussions come on the very girls that we are being so over-protective of and giving all our attention?

Admitted, girls are vulnerable but Boys are more vulnerable and prone to danger if you ask me.

Neglected Boys turn out to be rapists, robbers, killers, and so on and girls suffer the most.

Mental illness, drug abuse, gun violence, abuse, crime and poverty hit Boys harder than girls.

The probability of girls going into social vices is far less than Boys.

Boys who go through some forms of abuse are more likely to be delinquent than girls who experience same kinds of abuse.

Often times when Boys are emotional or unwell parents tend to neglect them and get on with things rather than comforting them like they would girls.

Also, when a Boy is troubled and gets emotional he is immediately reminded of his gender as the adage in Akan goes "Barima nsu" literally meaning "a man does not cry". He is literally forced to bury his emotions and weaknesses and 'behave like a man' that he is or should be.

These and many more scenarios make Boys more prone to be aggressive, hostile, false and dishonest about their feelings, and sometimes makes them paranoid and the consequences come on girls especially.

Neglected Boy children grow up to become bigger danger to the world, society and even their own families than neglected girls, and so we need to consciously channel some of our efforts to providing for and protecting the Boys as we do our girls. Boys should not be left out.

Inarguably, girls are more prone to be victims of neglected Boys so it is imperative to remember not to neglect the BoyChild as we are busily protecting and providing for our girls. There should be an equal balance. The onus is on us as government, organizations and individuals to do the needful.

What shall it profit our society if consciously protect and provide for our girls and continuously neglect the Boys who pose more danger?