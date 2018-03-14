East Cantonments Pharmacy Excels At Ghana Pharma Awards

East Cantonments Pharmacy Limited (ECPL) is the proud winner of two categories of the Ghana Pharma Awards, which was held recently in Accra.

ECPL took home the Best – Customer Service Award and Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Award.

The Ghana Pharma Awards brought together the major players in the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana and provided the platform to recognize individuals and companies that play significant roles in the growth and development of the industry.

As the premier awards event in the industry, it seeks to recognize distinction and promote the interest of the industry – locally and internationally by rewarding excellence within the industry.

The special guest of honour, His Excellency Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, along with other guests of honour, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister of Health, His Excellency Shri Birender Singh Yaday, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Woon-Kilyeo, the South Korean Ambassador to Ghana, graced the occasion.

The Managing Director of ECPL, Ebenezer Bediako Amoafo-Hene, who founded the company in 1994, has guided the growth of the company, transforming it into a major distributor of pharmaceutical products with wholesale and retail outlets.

ECPL has a broad-base of international supply partners across the globe, resulting in the company's unparalleled distribution of quality pharmaceutical products across the country and backed by quality service delivery.

The Founder's hallmark, which is carved into the company's slogan, “Quality Service; Simply Delivered,” is seen as the catalyst that has propelled the company to win the Best Customer Service Award.

It has also giving exceptional support to the needy in society in various ways as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He commended management and staff of the company for their significant contribution, which has resulted in the winning of momentous awards.