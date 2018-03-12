Re: Buffer Stock Company CEO Is An Embarassment To Government - Kwesi Pratt

I read with utmost disgust on the 6th, march 2018, where the managing editor of the insight news paper Mr kwesi Pratt chiding the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) OF The Ghana National Buffer Stock Company Mr Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba and saying he is an embarrassment to the current government. He further stated that he is an incompetent CEO, due to some unwholesome flour that was supplied to about 119 senior high schools in the Asante region. In which the company is making frantic efforts to retrieve the flour from the affected schools.

I think Mr Kwesi Pratt’s show of concern is well respected but the personal attack on the integrity of the young CEO is uncalled for and uncouth. The likes of kwesi pratt are the least people in this country who will wish the NPP government success in its flagship programs.

If Mr Kwesi Pratt is not aware, we have over 470 senior high schools in this country that the company is tasked to supply food stuffs. Thus, if there is a little problem somewhere with regards to some supplies and the company is actively putting measures to resolve the issue and to prevent future occurrences, what right to do have to call the CEO an embarrassment to government and incompetent, when you were quoted as saying you won’t be alive to see NPP win power?

Am still struggling to come to terms with Kwesi Pratts outburst on this young CEO. Does kwesi pratt has a personal problem with Mr Hanan or its sheer hatred for the young man?

Does Mr Kwesi Pratt want Ghanaians to say same to all the CEO’s of the various government institutions? I still do not get it. Flour that was supplied was reported to taste sour and CEO (Mr Hanan) and his competent team are working round the clock to retrieve it from the affected schools, Mr Kwesi Pratt has the effrontery to call the CEO an embarrassment to government.

Who in this country doesn’t know who Mr Kwesi Pratt speaks for, an officially appointed communicator for the NDC. All the rot and the looting that took place during the John Mahama era such as the bus branding saga, Gyeeda, Woyomegate to mention but few, did Mr Pratt refers to the heads of those agencies and personalities involved in the wanton dissipation of the tax payers money incompetent and embarrassment to their government?

We have doctors who treat patients but some still die in the various hospitals does that mean their CEOs are incompetent? Teachers teach students yet not all of them pass, does that mean their headmasters/headmistresses are incompetent? Because there is still some pockets of crime in this country in which the police is trying to protect life and property thus, the various commanders and the IGP are incompetent? This is a warped analysis to say the least if not pure hatred.

Mr kwesi Pratt must understand that, the President has reposed so much trust on Mr Hanan Abdul wahad to deliver and he is doing that accordingly and very competent enough to head the Ghana National Buffer stack company. Mr Pratt should not vent his naked frustration for the loss of NDC on Mr Hanan because the CEO is there to the Nana Addo-Bawumia administration succeeds. And no amount of vilification would stop Mr Hanan from delivering.

Mr Kwesi Pratt is a known critique of the government free SHS flagship program so it comes as a no surprise with the slightest opportunity he gets he want to chastise the government.

Some of us are sick and tired with personalities like Kwesi Pratt who sees nothing good in NPP yet claim to be socialist when nothing in them portrays their socialist character.

To Mr HananAbdul-Wahab continue with the good work you are there to do. The President believed in you that is why he appointed you. Continue to deliver and make Ghana work again. God bless you

Mboda Osman Kariyamah