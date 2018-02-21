Secure Our Future With Cocoa Farmers' Insurance

Nana Matthew Adarkwaa, District Chief Cocoa farmer of the Bosomtwe District is calling on government to expedite action on an insurance policy for Cocoa farmers in Ghana.

He says previous governments have attempted and done some work on the idea but believes the time has come for this idea to become a reality.

He tells GhanaGong's Bernard Buachi, that an insurance policy for cocoa farmers is very important considering the suffering cocoa farmers go through despite the fact that cocoa is the backbone of the Ghanaian economy.

He explains that it is difficult for Cocoa farmers to see their wards through school, take care of their health needs among several other constraints.

He was speaking at a 2-day Media training workshop on "Sustainability of the Cocoa industry" held in the Ashanti region. The workshop was held under the auspices of UTZ and The Ghana Agricultural & Rural Development Journalists Association (GARDJA).

Over 30 media personnel drawn from the Ashanti, Western and BrongAhafo Regions were present at the workshop.