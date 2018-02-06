Low Battery Of Ayine Led To Delayed Report--Kyei-Mensah Teases

The Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu has torn former Deputy Attorney-General, Dominic Ayine, to shreds over his sloppy attitude towards the work of the Cash-for-seat probe.

He said Dominic Ayine was “very, very dishonest” in his task as a member of the committee investigating claims that the Presidency was used for profiteering.

The Majority Leader explained that after more than three weeks of meetings, the chairman of the committee and Sunyani East MP, Ameyaw Kyeremeh, prepared a draft report which the two NDC members were to study and make an input.

But Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, had flown out of the country and was unavailable for parliamentary work although it was the Minority that called for the probe.

It left Dominic Ayine who was given the report to study. But the committee had a hectic time getting the sole NDC member to cooperate with the committee.

“He took the draft report and for two days, Mr. Speaker, he went missing”, the Majority Leader fumed on the floor of parliament.

“The committee went looking for him to come share his thoughts, he disappeared. They called him, sent him text messages, he refused to respond.”

According to Oei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, when the Bolga East MP finally responded, he gave ‘cock and bull stories’ about his inability to cooperate with the committee.

Dominic Ayine explained his laptop had crashed hence his notes on the report was gone.

He also explained he was unable to respond to phone calls because he had low battery for days. He also could not charge the phone because there was a black-out in his house.

The Minority’s view on the cash-for-seat probe was therefore not captured in the final report. Dominic Ayine submitted the Minority position late, the chairman of the committee reportedly said.

The 146-page report was presented before the House Tuesday amid protest by the Minority. They finally boycotted proceedings pointing out, that the procedure for debate on the report was not followed.

According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the report can be debated 48-hours after it has been presented to Parliament.

But a debate was about to start in minutes, he said and questioned the quality of the debate over 146 pages of the report.

The NDC MPs were heckled and booed with the NPP MPs chanting “away, away”.

