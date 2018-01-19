Cancel Your Visas And Renounce Your Dual Citizenships If Your Countries Are Not Sh**thole

Trump

After critically considering all the hypocritical insults and threats from many Africans after my article and interviews why I absolutely see nothing wrong with President Donald Trump's comment on "bringing people from Shithole countries, which the majority were Africans who live and work abroad and carefully being analytical on why I have received numerous insults and threats from these Africans calling me a nation wrecker and disgrace to the African soil , I am DARING all Africans living in the UK, USA, China, Australia, Germany and the rest with or without special skills to cancel their VISAS and renounce their DUAL CITIZENSHIPS if their Countries are Gold-Holes and not Sh**t-holes.

You must return home and work; moreover your expertise and existence is needed in the Gold-Holes African Countries.

After the bitterness, anger, insults and threats, I was expecting all of you, Africans Abroad move to airports of countries of abode with your bags, angrily returning to the countries you think , it's a gold-hole but not shit-hole.

It is touching to read from most young Africans who believe Donald Trump's comment was a wake up call to many African leaders and its citizenry to sit up whiles the majority of Africans abroad are so bitter about the truth.

When someone insults you, it's tempting to take it personally and feel hurt. But you can turn the reaction into something positive.

The America, Europe and Asia we know and see today was not created by wishful thinking, greediness and backstabbing. They created it at the expenses of intelligence, sweat, and blood of incorruptible Leaders and positive thinking citizens.

I may be one of the fortunate young African who by choices and chances have had opportunities like others to study and live abroad.

It is not an achievement to have been able to travel to 13 countries so far which 6 are on the African continent.

My upbringing thought me to be principled, strong and bold to speak and accept the truth no matter how hard and hurting it is.

And as a matter of fact, do not see Trumps comment as insulting and not supporting White Supremacy as some claim me to be.

I am born African , Ghanaian and a proud Asante and never wished or dreamt to be anything or anyone else except what I am; black , African and proud.

I am proud of rich diversity of the people who live on this continent, Africa. The cultures, the food, the languages, and of course the music. Africa is the birth place of rhythm and music. We live, eat and breathe. Also, not forgetting some of the most gorgeous women in the whole world; Dark, tall, regal African. I call them "Pillars of life".

As an African child, born with a skin of the color of chocolate, bright, brilliant and articulate , strong and bold, gifted and talented enough to be the best , I have witnessed my continent, Africa, is wealthy in gold, diamonds, oil and gas , cobalt, cocoa, uranium and many other coveted natural resources. Yet it has not managed to capitalise on its wealth: its infrastructure is underdeveloped, its economies are small and unsophisticated, and its people especially the youth are unemployed and some languish in poverty.

The continent holds around 30% of the world's known mineral reserves. Our continent is the second-largest continent in the world both in size and population. The wealthiest Continent is home to over 1.2 billion people who speak over 1,500 different languages and total size is roughly 11.7 square miles, representing about a fifth of the earth's total landmass.

These wealthy resources on the continent could generate substantial social, economic and political benefits for Africa, but only if they are pursued in a transparent and accountable way that respects peoples’ fundamental human rights.

African Democracy (Democrazy) dispensation is hypocrisy without limitation as a result led to politics of poverty.

A people and Continent who rejoice to their corrupt political leaders.

A people who worship their scandal-ridden and religious leaders like God.

A continent that breeds corruption and groom corruptible beings.

A continent which about 80% of its political leaders children study and live in million dollar mansions abroad.

My Africa, which hospitals do not have enough beds to shelter patients but Politicians spend thousands of Dollars to seek medical care in the UK, US, China, India and the likes.

A people who frown to good ideas and good people and sing praises to wrong doers and corrupt leaders.

Is it not sad?

Oil was discovered in Nigeria in 1956 at Oloibiri in the Niger Delta. According to the International Energy Agency, Nigeria produce about 2.53 million barrels (402,000 m3) per day, well below its oil production capacity of over 3 million barrels (480,000 m3) per day, in 2011. Nigeria is an important oil supplier to the United States and yet the citizens of the Oil supplier is roaming on the street of the buyer for cheap Labour as well the majority of Nigerian Youths are unemployed.

Côte d'Ivoire is currently the world's largest cocoa producer, with neighbouring Ghana the second largest. The two African countries account for around 60% of global cocoa production: Côte d'Ivoire 40% and Ghana 20% and yet raw Cocoa are exported to the West cheaply and in return we pay hugely for Chocolates of our own Cocoa produced by the West.

Uganda has proven crude oil reserves of 2.5 billion barrels , cobalt, limestone and salt in abundant and yet what do you see.

Same and many more wealthy resources are in abundant in Tanzania, Kenya, Gambia, Guinea, Togo, Zimbabwe and the likes and the value is the same.

Our anger and bitterness should be channeled to managers of our economy not the one who sees the truth and say it in his own mannered way.

As much as some of us , considering Donald Trump's comment as a wake up call but not an insult, and with respect to the insults and threats against the call for the truth, I dare all Africans to cancel their visas and return home if their home countries are gold-holes.

A word to the wise is enough!

Nana Kyei Baffour (Amansie)

(National Coordinator, Ghana- SDGsAct)

Member, Critical Thinkers International-CTI.

*nanakyeibaffourblog.wordpress.com