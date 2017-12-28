My Christmas Story - Esi Abassah Writes

The author: Esi Abassah

Hey Cortana,

It's been a while. Writing has not exactly been my strongest trait and yes, I postpone any bulb that lights up in my head to write about something (a terrible habit) and after typing it out, it sounds shameful so I will strive to be better. So yes, oh la la, Christmas is a few days away I believe and the conventional harmattan hasn't set in yet, but we will certainly chop the Bronya, Africa winter or not.

About a week ago, my quiet time was centered on Gabriel's visit to Joseph and how prior to the visit, Joseph had made up his mind to divorce Mary quietly although the law insisted it should be done publicly which was accompanied with stoning. I have always questioned why Mary and Joseph were chosen, why them? Mary was said to be highly favoured when Gabriel visited. What do I have to do to be considered favoured and noticed by God? That must be a Wowza experience but daily in my walk with God, it is my request that as He sits on His throne above, may He consider me favoured. Yes, those are questions I asked and this is where it sunk in with regards to Joseph, “Because Joseph her husband was faithful to the law, and YET (that word won the day for me) did not want to expose her to public disgrace.” (Matthew 1:19)

Everyone needs a companion and a buddy. It is needed and although we have a friend in Jesus, people here on earth help direct our life path and life decisions. Your companion can make or unmake you. They help in your growth or fasten your death process and in our bid to find such a person is very difficult and confusing as we are fenced with individuals who are constantly in a haste to please the world, share in your happy moments and privately loathe your development in whatever path you have chosen to tread. With Joseph, what hit me was his sincere love, respect and, care for Mary. He was a friend. Just put yourself in Joseph's shoes. The angel had not visited him then and your fiancé tells you a “bogus” story of how she is pregnant when you haven't slept with her yet. His most valued jewel, the apple of his eyes. Ah, Mary, you are mean! And all I can think of is, not only do you lie to me, but you must think I am stupid as well. What makes this story beautiful for me is the fact that Joseph seemed to know his fiancé. I am definite Joseph believed Mary. Trust was central in their relationship. He was “faithful to the law” yet he thought of Mary and how the public disgrace of being stoned to death was going to be for her. It was a tough decision for him to do the right thing, choosing between the law and his fiancé. When I was done reading the passage, I felt Joseph was wrong. He should have let Mary pay the price. It was the law after all.

We all need that one friend who is not in a rush to hang us to dry (Don't get me wrong, I am not in any way asking us to compromise on sin and not do the right thing. He was doing the right thing ultimately because he sought to divorce Mary just not with the public ridicule). May we find companions who will not want us to go through extreme pain than we already might be going through because of decisions we made or wrong choices. May we find partners who will carefully examine their options and do the right thing and minimally ease the pain and sentence. Mary was already going through a lot, I believe. Feeling down and ashamed and even confused about what was happening. God, Love, Respect, Trust and, Care are the most important traits I look for in a relationship (at least for me). A man who respects you is vital. He considers all his decisions towards you and how you might be affected. He doesn't pursue without you in mind and vice versa.

I guess I know why Mary and Joseph were chosen then to bring forth our Saviour. It takes a wise woman to be able to sell that story to her fiancé and an equally wise enduring man to understand it. Jesus is the reason for the season. Let us ALWAYS remember the Christ in Christmas. Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, goodwill toward men. Merry Christmas!