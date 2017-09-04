TOP STORIES
McDan Shipping Wins Freight Forwarder of the Year
McDan Shipping Company Limited has been adjudged the Freight Forwarder of the Year at the just ended National Aviation Awards in Accra.
Several awardees include Africa World Airlines (Promising airline of the year), Asky Airlines (budget airline of the year), Africa World Airlines (domestic airline of the year), Rwand Air Limited (Brand of the year), Stellar Travels (Aviation Travel and Tour of the year), Wakanow (Aviation Portal) and many more.
Speaking to ModernGhana at the sideline of the event, the Head of Sales and Marketing at McDan Shipping Company, Obodai Sai said the award is yet another exciting opportunity to build their business confidence and distinguish itself as the best service company by constantly providing world class services to clients in the industry.
He noted that the award did not come as a surprised to them as a company having won several awards over the months as it continues to be the leading company in the freight forwarding business for the past 20 years.
Obodai Sai indicated that the award is a challenge to the company to maintain the status quo as the dominant player with effective cost and fast delivery time for prospective customers in the industry.
“We as a professional company liaise with international partners to ensure that cargos arrive and cleared on time at cost effective price. Our staff has also been trained for the paperless port system which takes effect on September 1 this year,” he stated.
According to him, the company is well experienced in logistics and full supply chain management which has enabled them to build competitive advantage in customer service provision and excellence in shorter lead times and cost effectiveness.
He added that the company is the first and only indigenous Ghanaian Freight Forwarding Company to obtain the Air Carrier License in handling chartered cargo flights in Ghana and currently the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Ethiopia Airlines with worldwide connections.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ninetyeightz, Bergis Frimpong said the second edition of the National Aviation Awards (AA) was instituted by Ninetyeightz Events, a subsidiary of Ninetyeightz Company Limited in collaboration with Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ministry of Aviation to recognize and award excellence in the industry.
He noted that the award was to encourage and challenge stakeholders to strive for excellence and share ideas or brainstorm towards the betterment of the industry.
