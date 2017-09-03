TOP STORIES
Think about your market before you make a purchase.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
NPP Parliamentary Hopeful Habib Iddrisu Socializes With Constituents
It was all joy and ecstasy at the constituency Youth Office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Shishegu of the Sagnarigu Constituency, when the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in the 2016 elections, Hon. Habib Iddrisu, hosted a Sallah party for members of his campaign team.
This gathering brought together top executives including the constituency executives, coordinators from the electoral area, polling station executives and constituency council of elders and patrons.
According to Habib Iddrisu, it was an occasion for him to thank all who in various ways supported his campaign that saw a significant improvement in the electoral fortunes of the NPP culminating in the the overall victory of the party. 'on a very sacred occasion like this, there is the need to celebrate and get even more united.
Event Organizer, Habib Iddrisu
He promised to continue to work with them to realize their aspirations. 'Whatever support I can offer, I will readily do because your support cannot be overemphasized'.
He entreated all to be patient so as to benefit from what the President Nana Addo led government brings.
He told the constituents that the planting for food and jobs program is on cause and the one million dollars per constituency is ready and projects from it will be visible for all to see. He said that the youth employment will soon roll out more models to enable the youth to get engaged.
Present were Yes We Can Group, Danquah Ladies and Loyal Ladies.
On his part, the chairman of the occasion, Musah Dangoma, who is the First Vice Chairman of the NPP in Sagnarigu, called on party members to respect party structures in resolving their concerns and desist from acts that can drag the image of the party and government into the mud.
