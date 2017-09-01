modernghana logo

Ailing Nigerian 'keeper Ikeme able to crack joke

AFP
17 minutes ago | Nigeria
Carl Ikeme (R), pictured in action in February 2017, is under treatment for acute leukaemia. By Ben STANSALL (AFP/File)
Carl Ikeme (R), pictured in action in February 2017, is under treatment for acute leukaemia. By Ben STANSALL (AFP/File)

Abuja (AFP) - Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme felt able to crack a joke on transfer deadline day in England despite lying in hospital being treated for acute leukaemia.

The 31-year-old -- who plays for second tier English side Wolverhampton Wanderers -- tweeted a picture of himself from hospital where he has been receiving treatment since last month.

"BREAKING NEWS. Ikeme transfers from one room to another! Medical under way," tweeted Ikeme, who affixed a picture of himself lying back on his bed with his thumb raised.

The England-born goalkeeper -- capped 10 times -- returned "abnormal blood tests" during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis that he had leukaemia.

Wolves have retained Ikeme in their number one shirt this season and fans, players and oppositions are paying tribute to him at regular intervals.

Nigeria

