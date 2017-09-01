TOP STORIES
I DONT SEEK POPULARITY AS A BADGE OF HONOUR,BUT SOMETIMES IT IS THE PRICE OF LEADERSHIP AND COST OF CONVICTION.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Ailing Nigerian 'keeper Ikeme able to crack joke
Abuja (AFP) - Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme felt able to crack a joke on transfer deadline day in England despite lying in hospital being treated for acute leukaemia.
The 31-year-old -- who plays for second tier English side Wolverhampton Wanderers -- tweeted a picture of himself from hospital where he has been receiving treatment since last month.
"BREAKING NEWS. Ikeme transfers from one room to another! Medical under way," tweeted Ikeme, who affixed a picture of himself lying back on his bed with his thumb raised.
The England-born goalkeeper -- capped 10 times -- returned "abnormal blood tests" during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis that he had leukaemia.
Wolves have retained Ikeme in their number one shirt this season and fans, players and oppositions are paying tribute to him at regular intervals.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Nigeria