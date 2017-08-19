modernghana logo

Mr Anthony Jordan appointed Acting MD of HFC Bank Ghana

GNA
51 minutes ago | Business & Finance

By Belinda Ayamgha,GNA
Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - HFC Bank Ghana Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Anthony Jordan, General Manager, Risk Management of the Bank, as Acting Managing Director, effective August 22, 2017.

A press statement issued to the GNA said Mr Jordan is also a Senior Executive of Republic Bank Limited.

Mr Anthony Jordan is an experienced and highly respected corporate and commercial banker with 33 years exceptional service in the banking industry in Trinidad and Tobago, and in Ghana.

He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the University of the West Indies and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

'HFC Bank (Ghana) welcomes Mr Anthony Jordan as its new Acting Managing Director,' the statement said. GNA

