TOP STORIES
I told you the "TRUTH" but you only hear my voice !By: K. Oware, Hamburg-Ge
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Mr Anthony Jordan appointed Acting MD of HFC Bank Ghana
By Belinda Ayamgha,GNA
Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - HFC Bank Ghana Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Anthony Jordan, General Manager, Risk Management of the Bank, as Acting Managing Director, effective August 22, 2017.
A press statement issued to the GNA said Mr Jordan is also a Senior Executive of Republic Bank Limited.
Mr Anthony Jordan is an experienced and highly respected corporate and commercial banker with 33 years exceptional service in the banking industry in Trinidad and Tobago, and in Ghana.
He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration Degree and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from the University of the West Indies and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.
'HFC Bank (Ghana) welcomes Mr Anthony Jordan as its new Acting Managing Director,' the statement said. GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance