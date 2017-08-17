TOP STORIES
BBC News Broadcasts A Week Of Special Programming On Africa’s Rising Population
BBC News have today announced a week-long series exploring the steep incline in Africa’s population and the continent’s coping mechanisms.
The population of Africa is predicted to double to two and a half billion in just 30 years. On a continent where nearly two thirds of people are already under 25, this vast new baby boom has the potential to provide a huge pool of workers ready to transform African economies, or the potential to create an even greater migration problem.
BBC Africa Correspondent, Alastair Leithead, has been investigating the potential of this “demographic dividend” in a series of special reports from across Africa.
For a week, beginning Monday 21st August, BBC World News and BBC World Service will broadcast daily features within Focus on Africa, looking at matters such as the rapid urbanisation in Nigeria, the industrial revolution in Ethiopia, contraception in Niger and food sustainability in Kenya.
From Monday, more information can also be found on bbc.com/africapopulation , including a written in-depth analysis, a series of short videos and additional features.
A special documentary, Africa’s Population Explosion, will also broadcast on BBC World News (DStv 400) at 2330 GMT on Friday 25th August and 1130 & 1630 GMT on Saturday 26th August.
BBC World News and BBC.com, the BBC’s commercially funded international 24-hour English news platforms, are owned and operated by BBC Global News Ltd. BBC World News television is available in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, and over 433 million households and 3 million hotel rooms.
The channel’s content is also available on 178 cruise ships, 53 airlines, including 13 distributing the channel live inflight, and 23 mobile phone networks. BBC.com offers up-to-the-minute international news, in-depth analysis and features, including BBC Capital, BBC Culture, BBC Future and BBC Travel, for PCs, tablets and mobile devices to more than 95 million unique browsers each month. BBC Advertising, part of BBC Worldwide, sells advertising and sponsorship solutions on behalf of the BBC’s worldwide commercial portfolio across broadcast, online and mobile platforms globally.
