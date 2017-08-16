TOP STORIES
He that values knowledge can only came with a perfect truth which dignifies a relevant ideaBy: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
US and India to co-host global entrepreneurship summit
Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 15, GNA - The US and India is to co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) slated for November 28-30 in Hyderabad, India.
A release from the US State Department Press office and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Advisor to the President would lead the US delegation to the Summit, which would focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.
President Donald J. Trump announced the Summit during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on June 26.
The theme of the GES this year is: "Women First, Prosperity for All," which highlights that when women do better, countries do better.
GES 2017 will create an environment that empowers innovators, particularly women, to take their ideas to the next level.
Their voices are critical to global security, prosperity, and peace.
The summit organised annually since 2010, is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes over one thousand emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters from around the world.
This year marks the first GES held in South Asia, and the event underscores the broad and enduring partnership with India.
Through two and half days of training and mentoring sessions, networking, and investment matchmaking, the United States and India will forge new collaborations and launch new initiatives, while reducing the barriers inhibiting international growth and innovation.
The summit will focus on four key industry sectors: Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance