MP wants Kwadaso secession from KMA
MP for Kwadaso, Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah, is requesting for his constituency to be separated from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).
The Legislator for the Kwadaso sub-metro has written to the Ministry for Local Government and Rural Development, arguing that current population of the area meets requirements for the area to be made a full-fledged municipality.
“As per the local government act 2012 1 (4) (a) (II), the key factor considered in the creation of a municipality is when a population in a particular area is at a minimum ninety-five thousand.
“As per the 2010 population census, the Kwadaso sub – metropolis is about two hundred and ten thousand. To that end the sub-metropolis has overly exceeded the population threshold required for the creation of a municipality,” Dr Nuamah said in his request to the Local Government Ministry.
He wants his constituency to be known as Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, with the acronym KwaMa.
The KMA currently consists of ten sub-metros -- Asawase, Nhyiaeso, Bantama, Tafo, Kwadaso, Suame, Manhyia, Asokwa, Subin, and Oforikrom.
Read New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP’s letter requesting for the Kwadaso seccession below.
Request to Create a Municipality – Kwadaso Municipal Assembly (KwaMA)
As per the local government act 2012 1 (4) (a) (II), the key factor considered in the creation of a municipality is when a population in a particular area is at a minimum ninety-five thousand.
As per the 2010 population census, the Kwadaso sub – metropolis is about two hundred and ten thousand. To that end, the sub-metropolis has overly exceeded the population threshold required for the creation of a municipality.
As the Member of Parliament for the constituency, I, therefore, write to make an urgent but genuine request for Kwadaso sub-metropolis to me made a municipality with the name Kwadaso Municipal Assembly (KwaMA).
This will ensure fairness and equitable distribution of wealth and resources and enhance the capacities of local government authorities to plan, initiate, coordinate, manage and execute policies in respect of all matters affecting the people within the area, as enshrined in the constitution 240(2).
I look forward to a positive outcome of my request.
Thank you
Sincerely,
HON. DR. SAMIU KWADWO NUAMAH
