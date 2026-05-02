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Sat, 02 May 2026 Disaster

How faulty fan regulator sparked fire, destroyed two rooms at Suhum Konfine

  Sat, 02 May 2026
How faulty fan regulator sparked fire, destroyed two rooms at Suhum Konfine

A domestic fire outbreak at Suhum Konfine, which destroyed two chamber and hall units, has been traced to a faulty fan regulator, the Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed.

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station received a distress call at 10:21 pm on Friday, May 1. A team of eight firefighters, led by STNO I William Mantey and commanded by STNO I Antwi Forson, was dispatched to the scene within three minutes.

Upon arrival, the crew found a two-bedroom chamber and hall building, identified as House No. C83, engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to adjoining rooms. Power supply to the building was cut before firefighters deployed a charged hose line at 10:28 pm to contain the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 10:50 pm and completely extinguished at 11:13 pm. Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident was caused by an overheated and faulty fan regulator.

Two chamber and hall units together with their contents were destroyed, while two adjoining units were successfully saved. No injuries or fatalities were recorded.

The firefighting team returned to base at 12:48 am after completing operations.

The Ghana National Fire Service has advised the public to regularly check electrical appliances and regulators to help prevent similar fire incidents.

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