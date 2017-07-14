modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ervine ton lifts Zimbabwe out of trouble against Sri Lanka

AFP
16 minutes ago | Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine in action against Sri Lanka during the one-off Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, on July 14, 2017. By ISHARA S. KODIKARA (AFP)
Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine in action against Sri Lanka during the one-off Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, on July 14, 2017. By ISHARA S. KODIKARA (AFP)

Colombo (AFP) - Craig Ervine hit an unbeaten 151 to pull Zimbabwe out of trouble on the opening day of their one-off Test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Ervine's career-best effort lifted Zimbabwe from a precarious 70-4 to 344-8 at stumps. Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath took four wickets.

The left-handed batsman held on with Donald Tiripano (24 not out) at the end of play, putting on a frustrating 62-run stand for the ninth wicket.

Ervine, who surpassed his previous Test best of 146, built crucial partnerships including a 84-run fifth-wicket stand with Sikandar Raza (36).

It was the 31-year-old's second Test ton in the 12th match of his seven-year-old international career.

Herath, 39, who returned figures of 4-106, provided early delight for Sri Lanka's new Test captain Dinesh Chandimal after he lost the toss.

Herath sent back openers Regis Chakabva for 12 and Hamilton Masakadza for 19 to rattle the Zimbabwe top-order at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Paceman Lahiru Kumara got debutant batsman Tarisai Musakanda caught behind for six as Zimbabwe suffered regular losses in the first two sessions.

Herath took Raza and then Malcolm Waller (36) but Ervine stood firm from one end to thwart Sri Lanka's bowlers.

Medium-pace bowler Asela Gunaratne claimed two wickets while off-spinner Dilruwan Perera and Kumara took a wicket each.

Graeme Cremer's Zimbabwe are on a high after completing victory in a one-day series this week.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Zimbabwe

TOP STORIES

Branding Parliament Useless 'Hurtful' – Osei-Wusu

3 hours ago

Pay Our Allowances In 2wks - UTAG

3 hours ago

quot-img-1man's charm laies not in a nice face,but his ability to do somthing.

By: Kwabena Yeboah JP quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line