MTN Ghana holds stakeholder dinner for Group Board members
MTN Ghana on Friday held a dinner in honour of visiting Board members of MTN Group as well as other top Executives, who paid a two-day working visit to Ghana. The team was in Ghana for a strategic planning session from July 6-7th 2017.
The MTN Group Board constitutes the highest decision-making body for MTN, a multinational that operates in 22 countries.
This is the first time MTN Group is holding its board meeting in Ghana and the aim is to foster stronger partnerships with Customers, Partners, Media, and Policy Makers, among other key stakeholders, leading to further growth, especially in the digital space.
The theme for the event was “A Night with MTN Group Board - Partnering for a Progressive Digital Future”.
In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Ebenezer Twum Asante, pledged MTN’s commitment to form meaningful partnerships in order to develop mobile and digital innovations that would provide lifestyle-propelling solutions for customers.
The Group Chairman, Phuthuma Nhleko, paid glowing tribute to MTN Ghana for its sterling performances over the years. He also thanked the Government, Traditional Authorities, and all other stakeholders including Customers, Trade Partners and Media for their support to MTN since it acquired Scancom PLC in 2006. He also chronicled the great milestones of the company.
Mr Nhleko said, “MTN recognised early on the role it plays as a vehicle for Ghana’s economic growth and development and has made deliberate strategic investments in technology that enhance socio-economic growth.
Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, who was the Guest of Honour at the event also commended MTN Group for their immense contribution to the cashless agenda and growth of the Ghanaian economy.
MTN Ghana has over the years played a key role in Ghana’s technological and economic development. For the past decade, MTN Ghana has invested over US $2.5 billion in network and information technology infrastructure. The company has also made significant investments in 142 major projects in communities in which it operates.
Dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Special Guest of Honor Dr. Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Nigerian High Commissioner; Sector Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, other Ministers of State; Chairman of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede as well as Chairman of the National Communications Authority, Mr. Kwaku Sakyi Addo. Selected customers, partners and other stakeholders were also in attendance.
It was also attended by all MTN Ghana Executives and Board members of both MTN Ghana and MTN Ghana Foundation.
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernising its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.
Total network investments from 2006-2016 are about US$3.472 billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.
