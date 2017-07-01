TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Republic Day message from Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE
*HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY*
On March 6, 1957, Ghana was the first sub-Saharan country to secure political independence from colonial Britain. Regardless of that historic gesture, the British monarch still remained the ceremonial Head of State of the country for another three years.
However, Ghana's colonial umbilical cord was completely cut off on July 1, 1960 from the United Kingdom. On that day, the Queen of England who was the Governor General over Ghana for 100 years finally bid farewell to us and returned home peacefully. And it was on that day that Ghana attained a republican status. It meant that Ghana was fully in charge of her own destiny. Ghana had the right to manage or mismanage her own affairs as our first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was noted to have mentioned emphatically.
This memorable day in the political history of our country has been designated as Senior Citizen's Day. It is a day when our grandfather and grandmother pensioners are exclusively invited to dine and wine at the State House in Accra and to solidarize with the first gentleman of the land, the President.
Others think that despite everything, Ghana is an icon of political stability in Africa and has been enjoying peaceful co-existence with all manner of persons regardless of their socio-economic, cultural, political and religious differences. This phenomenon is rare in some neighboring nations on the continent.
Ghana's 1992 Republican Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and expression. So, every Ghanaian has the right to express his or her opinion on issues of national importance. Thus, everybody is entitled to his or her opinion. If for nothing at all, the fact that Ghanaians have the right to designate the Republic Day as Senior Citizen's Day.
Ghanaians can decide who should rule over them through democratic procedures in a free, transparent and credible manner.
I would like to dwell a bit on the value of Senior Citizens' Day and why priority must be given to our senior citizens. In fact, senior citizens can be characterized as the bedrock upon which sustainable development ought to be constructed for the benefit of present and future generations of Ghana.
I am of the view that a nation that does not have viable youth cannot have noble senior citizens. In other words, if the youth of today are not well educated and brought up with good moral values to become productive employees both in the public and private sectors of the economy then the nation is doomed forever. Can you imagine the legacy a criminal or an armed robber senior citizen can pose to the society?
I wish to seize this opportunity to wish all a Happy REPUBLIC DAY, God richly blesses us all.
Long Live Tarkwa-Nsuaem
Long Live Western Region
Long Live Ghana🇬🇭
Signed..............
*Hon GILBERT KEN ASMAH*
(Municipal Chief Executive)
*Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly
