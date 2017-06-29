TOP STORIES
Ministry Of Energy Advisory Board Inaugurated
The Ministry of Energy wishes to inform the general public that the Ministry has inaugurated a Ministerial Advisory Board today in Ada.
This is in line with the Civil Service Act 1993 (PNDCL 327) section 39 which stipulates that a Ministerial Advisory Board shall be established in every Ministry.
The functions of the board as stated in Section 40 of the Act are as follows:
In line with this provision, the Ministerial Advisory Board of the Ministry of Energy has been constituted as follows:
Hon. Boakye Agyarko
Energy Minister - Chairman
Hon. Joseph Cudjoe
Deputy Energy Minister in charge of finance and infrastructure - Member
Prof. Thomas Akabzaa
Chief Director, Ministry of Energy - Member
Dr. K. K. Sarpong
CEO, GNPC - Member
Ing. William Amuna
CEO, GRIDCo - Member
Mr. Theophilus Ahwireng
CEO, Petroleum Commission - Member
Mr. Kwaku Agyeman- Duah
CEO, Association of Oil Marketing Companies - Member
Nana Addo Tetedo
President, Electrical Contractors Association - Member
Mr. Senyo Hosi
CEO, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors - Member
Mr. Seth Osei-Agyen
Director Finance & Admin, Ministry of Energy - Member
Signed:
King A. Wellington
Communication Officer
