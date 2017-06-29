modernghana logo

Ministry Of Energy Advisory Board Inaugurated

Energy Ministry
1 hour ago | Press Release

The Ministry of Energy wishes to inform the general public that the Ministry has inaugurated a Ministerial Advisory Board today in Ada.

This is in line with the Civil Service Act 1993 (PNDCL 327) section 39 which stipulates that a Ministerial Advisory Board shall be established in every Ministry.

The functions of the board as stated in Section 40 of the Act are as follows:

  1. To promote constant interaction between the Ministry and the users of its services; and
  2. To advise the Minister on adjustments in policy directions, planning objectives and operational strategies.

In line with this provision, the Ministerial Advisory Board of the Ministry of Energy has been constituted as follows:

Hon. Boakye Agyarko

Energy Minister - Chairman

Hon. Joseph Cudjoe

Deputy Energy Minister in charge of finance and infrastructure - Member

Prof. Thomas Akabzaa

Chief Director, Ministry of Energy - Member

Dr. K. K. Sarpong

CEO, GNPC - Member

Ing. William Amuna

CEO, GRIDCo - Member

Mr. Theophilus Ahwireng

CEO, Petroleum Commission - Member

Mr. Kwaku Agyeman- Duah

CEO, Association of Oil Marketing Companies - Member

Nana Addo Tetedo

President, Electrical Contractors Association - Member

Mr. Senyo Hosi

CEO, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors - Member

Mr. Seth Osei-Agyen

Director Finance & Admin, Ministry of Energy - Member

Signed:
King A. Wellington
Communication Officer

