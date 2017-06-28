modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Statement: 8 Member Investigative Committee Set To Investigate BOST Off-Spec Fuel Saga

Energy Ministry
7 minutes ago | Press Release
Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy
Boakye Agyarko, Minister of Energy

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to the various media reports on the issue of the release of 5 million litres of off-sec fuel from the Accra Plains Depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

We have also received a report of the preliminary investigations conducted by the National Petroleum Authority on the issues. We note that BOST has so far evacuated a total of 471,000 litres of the said product and has currently suspended evacuation in compliance with NPA instructions.

We wish to assure the general public, that the Ministry is determined to ensure that the integrity of the quality of petroleum products supplied in the country is protected. In view of this the ministry is in the process of setting up an 8 member investigative committee into the matter. The Terms of Reference of the Ministerial committee include but will not be limited to the following

  1. Determine the circumstances that created the off-spec product
  2. Review the procedures undertaken by BOST to evacuate the product
  3. Ascertain the quality and remaining quantity of the product
  4. Determine if the product can be corrected, if not determine the alternative use for the product
  5. Review the transaction

The committee will be made up of representatives of:

  • National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
  • Tema oil Refinery (TOR)
  • Ghana Standards Authority (GSA)
  • Bureau of National Investigations
  • Chamber of Bulk oil Distributors
  • Association of Oil Marketing Companies
  • Energy Commission
  • A representative from the relevant Civil Society Organizations

The committee is expected to advise the Ministry on the necessary technical, administrative and legal actions to be taken.

SIGNED
BOAKYE AGYARKO
MINISTER

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Press Release

TOP STORIES

BOST 'Needless' – IMANI

41 minutes ago

Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The only difference between a president and a resident is the letter p.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line