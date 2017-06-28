TOP STORIES
Statement: 8 Member Investigative Committee Set To Investigate BOST Off-Spec Fuel Saga
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to the various media reports on the issue of the release of 5 million litres of off-sec fuel from the Accra Plains Depot of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).
We have also received a report of the preliminary investigations conducted by the National Petroleum Authority on the issues. We note that BOST has so far evacuated a total of 471,000 litres of the said product and has currently suspended evacuation in compliance with NPA instructions.
We wish to assure the general public, that the Ministry is determined to ensure that the integrity of the quality of petroleum products supplied in the country is protected. In view of this the ministry is in the process of setting up an 8 member investigative committee into the matter. The Terms of Reference of the Ministerial committee include but will not be limited to the following
The committee will be made up of representatives of:
The committee is expected to advise the Ministry on the necessary technical, administrative and legal actions to be taken.
SIGNED
BOAKYE AGYARKO
MINISTER
