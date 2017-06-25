TOP STORIES
MTN mentor pupils through reading
Aburi (E/R), June 25, GNA -The Eastern Region Business district of Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) has embarked on promotion of reading in schools.
They also donated supplementary reading materials to pupils of the Presbyterian Women's College of Education Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) and Primary School.
The exercise formed part of activities to mark an annual programme of the company which is celebrated every month of June and is dubbed 'Yellow Care'.
During the month, all business districts of the company undertake various social intervention programmes such as rehabilitation of school buildings reading clinics and stocking libraries with books.
The PWCE Demonstration School had a student population of 565, with 165 being in the JHS and 400 in the primary level.
Addressing the school pupils at a short ceremony, Mr David Woasey, Area Manager of Eastern and Volta Regions said the over 500 supplementary reading materials donated to the school formed part of efforts of the company to promote reading and writing in basic schools in the region.
He said in observing the MTN Yellow Care month this year, some basic schools in the region would benefit from reading clinics, stocking of libraries with books, whiles other school would benefit from rehabilitation of their school buildings.
The Headmistress of the PWCE Demonstration JHS, Ms Cecilia Antwi said, the reading materials would help complement the efforts of the teachers and improve the reading of the pupils.
She said, the inadequate reading materials was a worry and thanked MTN for their kind gesture.
GNA.
