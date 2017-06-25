TOP STORIES
Don't criticize it outside when you accept it indoors. That's hypocrisyBy: M . K. BAIDOO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
How Can Christ Be In Us?
Because Jesus Christ is now a Spirit and not man He can dwell in us the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Fortunately, Satan cannot dwell in us but can only corrupt our mind which leads us without Jesus Christ to destruction. Therefore there is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.
John 14:16 And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Comforter...
(17) Even the Spirit of reality...
(18) I will not leave you as orphans; I am coming to you.
(20) In that day you will know that I am in My Father, and you in Me, and I in you.
How can Christ be in us? Christ is in us because of resurrection. Because the Lord Jesus has resurrected and because He is now in the Holy Spirit, He can be in us.... If the Lord Jesus were not a resurrected Lord, if He were only a Lord who once lived on the earth, He could only be Himself forever, while I could only be myself forever. There would be no way for us to receive Him. It would not matter how
holy and lovely Jesus of Nazareth was; there would be no way for us to receive Him, because He would only be a man.
But thank the Lord that He is not only a man today; He has died and resurrected. In the Holy Spirit, He has become the Lord whom we can receive.
The Holy Spirit is the Lord's coming in another form. Another name for the Holy Spirit is "the Spirit of Jesus."He is also called the "Spirit of Christ." When the Lord put on the Holy Spirit, He became a receivable" Lord. If He had not become such a Lord, we would not be able to enjoy Him. Christ has resurrected and put on the Holy Spirit. When we receive the Holy Spirit, we receive Christ; in the same way, when we receive the Son, we receive the Father.
TRUTH: The Lord Jesus has resurrected, and He is in the Holy Spirit. Therefore, we can receive Him into us to be our life. SO THAT OUR LIVES BECOME THE MODEL OF JESUS CHRIST AND EXPRESS THE FATHER AS HIS CHILDREN. AMEN:
