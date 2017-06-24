modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

MTN Presents Items To Children With Disabilities

Isaac Okyere
58 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The leading telecommunications network provider in Ghana, MTN presented computers to some intellectually challenged students at a Special School in Kotei Deduako as part of their 21 days yellow care.

Mr Samuel Yeboah IT Engineer for the three northern business, speaking in an interview said, its their priority to help children with special needs and to bring out the best in them.

The Items presented was 75 bag of cements, 5 computers and accessories, desk, Gas burner and cylinder.

The computers are specialized with teaching and learning softares, internet access to help teachers with smooth teaching and learning resources.

Mr. Joseph Stanley Mwini the head master of the school he said, the school set up in 2002 and later handed over to government in 2005, pursues vocational skill alone side life skills such as needle work, candle procession, sowing, mash room among others.

He said, management of the school is hard on pin-tip since they don't take fees they lack funds to provide the training materials.

He mentioned feeding grants from government which does not flows as expected as a major contributed factor to the school hardship.

He appealed to government and the education directorate to assign more teachers into the school since the current teachers are not enough for the school.

He again appeal to government, NGOs and individual school to come to their aid and help them.

On his part, Mr Osei Yaw Akoto, Special Education Coordinator for the Kumasi Metro Education, said due to lack of teachers some of the children do get lost and appealed to the minister of education to specialize teachers for children on special needs.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

3 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

4 hours ago

quot-img-1whether you think you can or can not; you are very often right!

By: Kwabena Boamah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line