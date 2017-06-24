TOP STORIES
whether you think you can or can not; you are very often right!By: Kwabena Boamah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
MTN Presents Items To Children With Disabilities
The leading telecommunications network provider in Ghana, MTN presented computers to some intellectually challenged students at a Special School in Kotei Deduako as part of their 21 days yellow care.
Mr Samuel Yeboah IT Engineer for the three northern business, speaking in an interview said, its their priority to help children with special needs and to bring out the best in them.
The Items presented was 75 bag of cements, 5 computers and accessories, desk, Gas burner and cylinder.
The computers are specialized with teaching and learning softares, internet access to help teachers with smooth teaching and learning resources.
Mr. Joseph Stanley Mwini the head master of the school he said, the school set up in 2002 and later handed over to government in 2005, pursues vocational skill alone side life skills such as needle work, candle procession, sowing, mash room among others.
He said, management of the school is hard on pin-tip since they don't take fees they lack funds to provide the training materials.
He mentioned feeding grants from government which does not flows as expected as a major contributed factor to the school hardship.
He appealed to government and the education directorate to assign more teachers into the school since the current teachers are not enough for the school.
He again appeal to government, NGOs and individual school to come to their aid and help them.
On his part, Mr Osei Yaw Akoto, Special Education Coordinator for the Kumasi Metro Education, said due to lack of teachers some of the children do get lost and appealed to the minister of education to specialize teachers for children on special needs.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance