John Agyekum Kufuor FPSO Vessel Ready To Set Sail To Offshore Cape Three Points

San Donato Milanese (MI), February 2017 - Eni announces that the naming ceremony of the “John Agyekum Kufuor” floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel was held last Friday in Singapore. The FPSO shall operate in Sankofa-Gye Nyame field in the Tano Basin, in Ghana’s offshore, for the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) project.

The vessel, named after Ghana’s Former President Kufuor, who was present at the naming ceremony along with Ghana’s First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is expected to arrive in Ghana by April 2017.

The FPSO has an oil treatment capacity of 58,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) and a gas treatment capacity of up to 210 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d). Additional facilities include a water injection module of up to 55,000 bbls/d and gas injection facilities of up to 150 mmscf/d. A total number of 18 subsea wells will be connected to the FPSO meanwhile a 63km pipeline to shore will provide domestic gas supply to Ghana’s thermal power plants for more than 15 years, a significant contribution for the country’s energy needs and economic development.

Eni is the OCTP block’s operator with a 44.44% stake. The other partners are Vitol with 35.56% and GNPC with 20%.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009, where it operates through its subsidiary Eni Ghana. Besides the OCTP license, Eni operates the Cape Three Points Block 4 exploration license.