Election Fever Grips Court

There was not much activity at the various courts in Accra yesterday as the country sat on tenterhooks waiting for the declaration of results (especially the presidential) in Thursday's general election.

Whistle stops by the paper to the circuit court on the John Evans Atta Mills Highway in Accra showed a deserted court.

Although most of the courts were opened, there were no proceedings in session as at the time this reporter was leaving the court yesterday.

Court Warrant Officers (CWOs) who protect the courts during hearings, were missing while litigants were conspicuously absent.

Security personnel of the Judicial Service were at post obviously to protect the properties at the courts.

The scene was the same at the Law Court Complex on the 28 February Road, popularly called the Cocoa Affairs Road.

The heavy vehicular traffic as a result of the high patronage of the facility was equally missing.

The usually packed car park in the yard of the court was virtually absent. Only a few vehicles were spotted while hawkers who made brisk business around the precincts of the court were also not found.

However, at the Accra Central Business District, there was mad rush for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) paraphernalia.

Traders at various shops, clad in NPP colours while calling for prospective buyers, shouted “Osono aba fie,” “Nana wo krom,” “Nana beba,” among others – `when it became obvious that the party was winning the December 7 elections.

[email protected]

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

