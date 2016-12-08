US-Africa Chamber of Commerce opens first Africa office



The United States-Africa Chamber of Commerce (US-ACC) has launched its first office on African soil in Accra, to propagate the use of the Golden Rule of Business in the Ghanaian business community to promote peace and stability.

The office will help to deepen trade relations between small and medium scale business enterprises in Ghana and the United States by empowering them with the resources, connections and exposure needed to form international partnerships within peaceful national environments.

The US-ACC in collaboration with iChange Nations (ICN) launched the office on the theme: “Engendering Growth and Development through Peace and Cooperation”.

The Golden Rule of Business being used by US-ACC says “Treat others the way you want to be treated”.

Mr. Martin Ofori, Chairman, US-ACC Ghana, said his office would bring great value, develop and create wealth amongst Ghanaians by leading Ghanaian businesses to showcase business enterprises to the world.

He said the US-ACC Ghana would in collaboration with ICN would bring honour to statesmen, build and develop individuals, and inculcate the culture of honour in governance and business.

“The US-ACC is geared towards promoting values and businesses that would build a bridge between the two continents, and bring value to its members,” he said.

Dr Gladys Loggin-Folorunsho, the Founder and President of US-ACC, said that the organization decided to launch in Ghana first, because of its peaceful and prosperous business environment.

She urged media men to strive hard to build a continent of peace and stability with their reportage.

Dr Loggin said the media plays a critical role in Ghana’s democratic dispensation; she urged the media to help promote the peace agenda and the application of the Golden Rule of Business.

“I appreciate Dr Clyde Rivers and the ICN for joining in the launch and supporting the launch of the USA-ACC (Ghana), she said.

“Let us as Africans build our image by doing things with integrity, love, passion, for posterity sake and enjoy the outcome,” she said.

Dr Clyde Rivers, President, ICN, expressed his optimism that Ghana would have a peaceful election, which would open doors for businesses.

He said Africa had the resources that the world needs, but the world was concerned about peace because where there is no peace, there is no development.

“If we can teach everyone in the world to treat people the way they want to be treated, we can change the world in on day.

“So we need to have this one principle put into the institutions in Ghana,” he said.

Dr Rivers said “we are going to bring the golden rule into the system, to teach people how to treat others the way they want to be treated which would bring an environment of peace that would in turn promote business, development and empower Ghanaians to thrive and create their own economy”.

The US-ACC is a not-profit business association which will empower small and medium business enterprises in Ghana and Africa by empowering them with the resources, connections and exposure that they need to form international partnerships for growth and development.

ICN is a professional institution that brings honour and builds statesmen by equipping, mentoring and training highly esteemed individuals who have the desire to change nations throughout the world.

The organisation is seeking to bring global awareness by strategically helping nations to educate, train and support the nation building process designed to improve the dignity and betterment of human life.

Source: GNA

