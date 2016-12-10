The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Gambia | 10 December 2016 01:00 CET

Gambia's Yahya Jammeh rejects election results a week after conceding defeat: TV

By AFP
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, seen December 3, 2016, had originally said he would accept the presidential election results showing his loss to opponent Adama Barrow. By Handout (GRTS - Gambia Radio and Television Services/AFP/File)
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, seen December 3, 2016, had originally said he would accept the presidential election results showing his loss to opponent Adama Barrow. By Handout (GRTS - Gambia Radio and Television Services/AFP/File)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh said Friday that he would not recognise the results of the December 1 elections, a week after he conceded defeat to his opponent Adama Barrow.

"In the same way that I accepted the results faithfully believing that the Independent Electoral Commission was independent and honest and reliable, I hereby reject the results in totality. Let me repeat: I will not accept the results based on what has happened," he said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Gambia

We shall all Reap what we Sow today Tomorrow.
By: TA Segbedji
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img