Gambia's Yahya Jammeh rejects election results a week after conceding defeat: TV
Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh said Friday that he would not recognise the results of the December 1 elections, a week after he conceded defeat to his opponent Adama Barrow.
"In the same way that I accepted the results faithfully believing that the Independent Electoral Commission was independent and honest and reliable, I hereby reject the results in totality. Let me repeat: I will not accept the results based on what has happened," he said in a statement broadcast on state television.