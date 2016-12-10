Gambia's Yahya Jammeh rejects election results a week after conceding defeat: TV

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, seen December 3, 2016, had originally said he would accept the presidential election results showing his loss to opponent Adama Barrow. By Handout (GRTS - Gambia Radio and Television Services/AFP/File)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh said Friday that he would not recognise the results of the December 1 elections, a week after he conceded defeat to his opponent Adama Barrow.

"In the same way that I accepted the results faithfully believing that the Independent Electoral Commission was independent and honest and reliable, I hereby reject the results in totality. Let me repeat: I will not accept the results based on what has happened," he said in a statement broadcast on state television.