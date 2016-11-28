Ghana to save $200m from e-waste recycling plant

Ghana will be saving about $200 million it spends annually on containing the health impacts of electronic waste disposal, with the construction of an e-waste recycling plant in Accra.

The facility, among others, seeks to restore the once serene ecological zone of Agbogbloshie within the Greater Accra region.

“From my economic point of view, we will be saving the country on the average about 300 million dollars by establishing this facility which now going to engage in a comprehensive value chain recycling for Ghanaians. The benefits I must say are unquantifiable,” the Project Consultant, Francis Gavor stated.

Francis Gavor also, who is also the Business Development Manager for SGS West Africa, explained that the project will change the phase of e-waste management in Ghana.

He made the remarks at the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the Agbogbloshie e-waste recycling plant.

Agbogbloshie, presently the home to most electronic scrap dealers and some migrants into the nation’s capital, is considered one of the top ten contributors of toxic waste across the globe.

In addition, residents and scavengers of the electronic items are subject to harmful substances which affect the quality of life.

The project involves a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Environment, Science Technology and Innovation and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The first phase of the project which commences by the end of this year is valued at $30 million.

Upon completion, the project is also expected to create jobs for about 400,000 people in the entire value chain.

Moreover, existing workers of the Agbogbloshie scrap yard and others will undergo in-depth training to enable them undertake proper recycling.

Ghana forms part of countries contributing to the over 40 million tonnes electronic and electronic waste produced worldwide.

Several studies have also alluded to the need for governments to re-strategize to deal with the adverse health impacts associated with the menace of electronic waste.

