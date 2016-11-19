Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Zimbabwe | 19 November 2016 16:20 CET

Zimbabwe tie with Windies in ODI

By AFP
Zimbabwe's batsman Craig Ervine (right) plays a shot during the third tri-nation One Day International (ODI) match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Bulawayo on November 19, 2016. By Jekesai Njikizana (AFP)
Zimbabwe's batsman Craig Ervine (right) plays a shot during the third tri-nation One Day International (ODI) match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Bulawayo on November 19, 2016. By Jekesai Njikizana (AFP)

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) (AFP) - Shai Hope hit his maiden one-day international century but the West Indies could only stutter to a dramatic tie in Saturday's triangular series clash with Zimbabwe at Queen Sports Club.

With Hope scoring 101 in just his second ODI, the West Indies were well on track to overhaul Zimbabwe's 257 as they went into the final six overs on 217 for two.

But Hope's dismissal sparked a late collapse, which included three wickets in the final over.

The tourists needed just four runs off Donald Tiripano's last over with five wickets in hand, but instead finished on 257 for eight to share the points.

Zimbabwe

FINDING REAL LOVE IS THE MATTER OF GETTING THE RIGHT PARTNER
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img