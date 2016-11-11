Candidates boycott Ho West parliamentary debate

The incumbent Member of Parliament and National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ho West constituency, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah was the only candidate that availed himself for the parliamentary debate organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Dzolopuita on Thursday.

The Candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Convention People's Party (CPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP) and the New Democratic Party (NDP) failed to attend the event where they were expected to share their policies and plans for the constituency if elected.

Madam Hannah Joy Tay, the Public and Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, Ho, said the excuses given by the candidates were indications of their lack of confidence to compete with the incumbent.

Togbui Dzah Oseh, Paramount Chief of Akoviefe, who chaired the event which was turned into a forum, expressed worry at the absence of the candidates.

He cautioned against the use of developmental projects as a bait to win elections and entreated all to go out and vote on December 7.

Togbui Oseh commended the government for implementing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and attributed problems facing the scheme to health facilities fraudulently exploiting the system.

He recommended a monitoring system to ensure the smooth operation of the NHIS.

Mr Bedzrah enumerated development projects he had initiated in education, health and agriculture and prayed for another opportunity to represent the people in Parliament.

