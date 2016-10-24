Nana Akufo-Addo Is A Latter Day Messiah From God

Just as the Pharisees spewed lies and propaganda about Jesus Christ just for him to be disowned by the world, even by his own people, so has the NDC succeeded in assassinating the image and the reputation of Nana Akufo-Addo - the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party but as the end, he will succeed just as Jesus Christ was vindicated.

In every generation, a child is born with supernatural endowments that upon the gift from God, the child will set people free from the bondage of the enemy of light. Proverbs 29:2 says "When the righteous govern the people rejoice but when the wicked bear rule, the people mourn".

The mourning of Ghanaians signify that there is a wrong person (unrighteous) leader governing the state. We live in a state where Youth unemployment is the major characteristic among the youth. The cost of education has become so unbearable by all Ghanaians. Admission fee to SHS ranges between Gh¢800-Gh¢1,200. Admission to Nursing training ranges between Gh¢3,000 - Gh¢5,000. So as other educational cycles paying exorbitant fees.

The cost of electricity and water is above reasonability. Persistent inflation and the general cost of living has brought an untold hardship to Ghanaians.

Corruption, embezzlement and misappropriation of State funds have become the order of the Mahama led NDC government. Raining insults on Religious Leaders and various attempt to muzzle the outspoken ones shows clearly that the nation has lost touch by God.

But there is Hope. Oh yes, there is hope. What Ghana needs is a God fearing incorruptible-principled leader who will stand firmly against corruption and to judiciously use the State resources to the benefit of a and sundry. Nana Akufo-Addo - the flagbearer of NPP is the Hope for Ghana.

"I would say Nana Akufo-Addo is one hell of bold character" - Former President Rawlings. The former President who is the founder of the ruling NDC made this statement when he expressed disappointment in the Mahama's inability to fight corruption in his own government. His remarks was in responds to a question asked by Nana Aba Anamoah as to whether he (Rawlings) believes Nana Akufo-Addo can fight corruption when voted for as President.

We all know how corruption among government and its officials has drained our country and how backwards it has sent us to. Nana Akufo-Addo, despite the flimsy political tags by his opponents, no one has tagged him to corruption. Nana Akufo-Addo is the only politician to have made this statement "I am not corrupt, I have never been corrupt and I will never be corrupt".

Nana Akufo-Addo is a visionary man who believes in talents and has helped many on pursuance of their dreams.

In the field of law, many of the pronounce lawyers in the country passed through his chambers - Lawyer Philip Addison, Hon. Atta Kyea, Hon. Joe Ghartey (Former Attorney General), Justice Sophia Addo (JSC), and many more. Nana Akufo-Addo believes in capabilities.

"Nana Akufo-Addo was my lawyer for many years even before I became a King and he never charged me Gh¢1" - Otumfour Osei Tutu - King of Ashanti Kingdom.

One sure thing about Nana Akufo-Addo is that he has no love for vanity. Nana Akufo-Addo has offered "free legal aid" to many Ghanaians and this is a testimony to the fact that he (Nana) has no red eye for money hence making him incorruptible.

"God did not put us on this rich land to become poor. We are poor due to bad leadership" - Nana Akufo-Addo.

Yes Nana Akufo-Addo is right. With numerous resources; Gold, Diamond, Bauxite, Manganese, Timber, Cocoa, Crude Oil etc, Ghana should have no excuse to go for IMF Bailout nor borrowing from other countries. If we have all these fetching the state huge revenue alongside numerous taxes being collected from Ghanaians and foreign businesses, it is only "incompetence" that will make a leader of a gifted country like Ghana to go for IMF bailout thereby putting embargo on employment for the youth to wallow in abject economic hardship.

Nana Akufo-Addo has a great vision for Ghana. Yes Nana Akufo-Addo is a visionary man. If Ghana has the resources I mentioned above, then why must Ghanaians wallow in poverty? Why must the greater section of the youth remain unemployed? Why must we keep exporting raw materials for centuries when we can add value to our raw materials to generate us huge revenue alongside creating jobs hence curbing youth unemployment. This is why Nana Akufo-Addo has set "One District One Factory" as his priority when voted for.

If Ghana under the watch of President Mahama can pay Gh¢51.2 million to the fraudster called Woyome, if Mahama's government can spend US$15 million on guinea fowl rearing just to harvest two fowls and seven eggs, and spend US$33 million on tree planting just for the trees to die, in President Mahama can exchange a contract for Ford Expedition, the the big question is; Why can't Ghana implement "One District One Factory".

Why can't Ghana implement "One Village One Dam"? Why can't each constituency be given US$1 million annually for development?

If Victoria Hammah can get US$1 million for no work done, then why can't a constituency who has its constituents paying taxes everyday be given US$1 million for development?

To the visionless leader, "One Chief One Car" is feasible but "One District One Factory" is not feasible.

There is nothing impossible for a man with vision yo do. Team Nana Akufo-Addo - Dr. Alhaji Bawimia has what it takes to manage the resources of the state to benefit all Ghanaians. It takes wisdom and knowledge to to govern a State not height as some people want us to believe. The Bible says at ... that "for lack of knowledge my people perish". The God didn't say my people perished because of height.

Our destiny is in our own hands

Let's vote for change

Let's vote against corruption

Let's vote for jobs.

Ghanaians deserve better than what President Mahama termed as "exercise in mediocrity".

Arise For Change - Ghana Youth.

Nana Ofori Kissi Ratina

Anti-corruption Crusader