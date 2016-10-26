UN chief condemns violence in Central African Republic

United Nations peacekeepers are seen patrolling an area in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

United Nations (United States) (AFP) - UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday condemned violence in the Central African Republic, one day after four people were killed and 14 others wounded in the capital of Bangui.

The violence took place during demonstrations called by a coalition of civil society groups protesting against United Nations peacekeepers.

The demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of the UN's more than 10,000-strong MINUSCA mission over alleged failures to stop a rise of armed militias.

Among those injured as gunfire and looting broke out were five UN peacekeepers.

In a statement, Ban welcomed "the determination of the government to ensure that the perpetrators and instigators of these attacks are brought to justice."

"The actions of those seeking to destabilize the government and harm the country's prospects for peace and stability must not undermine the important work of rebuilding the country's infrastructure, promoting social cohesion, reconciliation and economic recovery, strengthening the rule of law, and creating opportunities for all," he said.

The top UN diplomat said he was confident that a November 17 donors' conference in Brussels will rally international support for these priorities.

Earlier this month, 30 people were killed and 57 wounded when fighters from the Muslim Seleka militia group staged an attack in the central town of Kaga Bandoro.

A few days later, 11 people were shot dead in a camp for displaced people in Ngakobo, northeast of Bangui.

The MINUSCA force is seeking to support the administration of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who was elected in February.