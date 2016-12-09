Ghana President Mahama concedes defeat: party

President and candidate of the ruling National Democratic Congress party John Mahama leaves after voting at a polling booth in the Bole district, northern region, on December 7, 2016. By Pius Utomi Ekpei (AFP/File)

Accra (AFP) - Ghana's President John Mahama called opposition Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday to concede defeat and congratulate him on victory in the country's hotly contested election, a party official said.

"Yes he has conceded defeat," George Lawson of Mahama's New Democratic Congress (NDC) party told AFP, after Wednesday's nail-biting poll, seen as a test for a country generally viewed as a beacon of stability in west Africa.