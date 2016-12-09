The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nigeria | 9 December 2016 23:30 CET

Nigeria suicide attacks toll reaches 45: emergency service

By AFP
Nigeria has formed a regional military coalition involving Cameroon, Chad and Niger to eradicate Boko Haram. By Stefan Heunis (AFP/File)

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - Two female suicide bombers on Friday killed 45 people and wounded 33 others when they detonated their explosives in a crowded market in Nigeria's restive northeast, the emergency service said

The army had earlier put the death toll at 30.

"From our updated records we have 45 dead and 33 injured in the twin suicide bomb explosions in Madagali," said Sa'ad Bello of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa state.

