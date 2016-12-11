Nigeria president says 'many deaths' in church collapse

A church roof collapsed in southeastern Nigeria causing 'many deaths and injury', President Muhammadu Buhari said on December 10, 2016, with state media reporting that up to 200 people could have been killed. By BERTRAND GUAY (AFP/File)

Lagos (AFP) - A church roof collapsed in southeastern Nigeria causing "many deaths and injury" the country's president said Saturday, with state media reporting that up to 200 people could have been killed.

The evangelical Reigners Bible Ministry in Akwa Ibom state was packed with worshippers when the roof -- which was still under construction -- collapsed, local media said, with the state-run Nigerian News Agency saying "between 50 and 200" people were believed killed.