Leading member of NPP says President Mahama is genuine 

Mr Frank Adjapong, a leading member of the largest opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has described President John Dramani Mahama's national development agenda as trustworthy, massive and stirring.

“The on-going Big Push Road infrastructure programme is a game changer,” he stated, adding that: “In 2016, I did a lot of campaign against President Mahama, but I never knew he was a genuine man to carry out this on-going massive infrastructural development.”

Mr Adajong, popularly known as “Interbegamo', said he had been a staunch member of the NPP and contested in various Bono Regional Executive positions of the Party since 2008; however, he admires the leadership of President Mahama just because of his passion for development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Adjapong said that the government’s efforts in stabilizing the economy and thereby bringing inflation figures to a single digit remained one of the best achievements of President Mahama.

He emphasised that government's interventions like the “Big Push” road infrastructure and the “Noko Nketenkete” initiative held the potential to turn round the economic prospects and thereby build a better Ghana for all the people.

Mr Adjapong said he was optimistic that beneficiary farmers of the 'Nkoko Nkenteke' initiative would not disappoint the government for the nation to derive the optimum benefit, urging contractors under the 'Big Push' against shoddy works.

He reminded President Mahama's that well-meaning Ghanaians like him were solidly behind his administration's reset Ghana agenda, regardless of their political affiliations.

Mr Adjapong noted that the appreciation of the Ghana cedis to the United States dollar as well as the decline in inflation figures were manifesting into progressive growth of the economy.

He said that improved road networks, and other government's socio-economic intervention programmes would not only open up the nation for investments but also boost investor confidence.

Nonetheless, he said he was worried that the cost of living remained high in the country basically because some traders and businesses had failed to correspondently reduce the prices of goods and services.

He also encouraged the government to create job opportunities for the youth to address the rise in unemployment.

“In fact, I admire the present leadership of President Mahama,” Mr Adjapong, stated and urged him to ignore detractors and economic saboteurs, but remain focused on transforming the economic prospects of the nation.

GNA