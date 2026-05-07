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Nkwanta South two BECE candidates involved in accident recovering well — Education Director

  Thu, 07 May 2026
Education Nkwanta South two BECE candidates involved in accident recovering well — Education Director
THU, 07 MAY 2026

Two candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nkwanta South Municipality have been involved in a motorbike accident while on their way to their examination centre.

The students were rushed to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital, where they received treatment before proceeding to their centre to sit for their papers.

Speaking to Class News, the Nkwanta South Municipal Education Director, Jonathan Korsinah, confirmed the incident and said both candidates are in stable condition and are continuing with the examination.

He added that further medical attention would be provided after the exams to ensure full recovery.

Mr Korsinah also raised concerns about limited academic preparation time for many candidates in the municipality, noting that students had stayed home for nearly three months without formal classes.

He explained that the disruption has negatively affected academic performance and contributed to a drop in BECE results in recent years, despite efforts to improve outcomes.

He appealed for calm in the area, stressing that ongoing insecurity is affecting education and the future prospects of children.

Meanwhile, security presence has been heightened at BECE centres across the municipality, with police officers and joint military patrol teams deployed to ensure the safety of candidates throughout the examination period.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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