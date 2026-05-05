NAGRAT Volta Region threatens to withdraw teachers over rising Nkwanta shootings

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Volta Region, has expressed deep concern over a fresh shooting incident in Nkwanta that left a 26-year-old rider, Mr. Bright Nkpah, in critical condition after he was allegedly caught in crossfire targeting travelers.

In a press statement released on May 5, 2026 signed by William Kwame Ahiave, Regional Chairman of NAGRAT Volta Region, NAGRAT said the incident underscores the growing insecurity in the area and poses a grave threat to innocent civilians, including teachers and students. The Association noted that the situation has created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that is not conducive for academic work.

The timing of the violence is particularly alarming, NAGRAT added, as candidates across the region are currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Association is therefore calling on all feuding factions in the Nkwanta conflict to immediately cease fire and allow peace to prevail. It stressed that calm must be restored to ensure students can write their examinations in a safe and secure environment.

NAGRAT warned that if the violence persists, it will have no option but to advise its members in the affected areas to suspend teaching and return to their families for safety. The Association stated that teachers will only resume duties when full calm and security are guaranteed.

In the meantime, NAGRAT has urged its members to remain calm, vigilant, and take all necessary safety precautions to protect themselves. It reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of teachers in the region.