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Africa’s Energy Wealth: Why Good Governance Must Power A Just Transition

By Sola Adebawo
Opinion The writer
TUE, 05 MAY 2026
The writer

Africa's energy challenge is not a shortage of resources. It is a shortage of governance that works.

The continent holds some of the world's richest solar potential, vast wind corridors, major gas reserves, hydropower capacity, and critical minerals. Yet Africa still consumes less electricity per capita than in almost any other region. Millions of homes remain unconnected. Industries depend on diesel. Hospitals ration power.

Geology cannot explain this contradiction; only institutions can.

A fair energy transition for Africa will not be decided by how quickly we install solar panels or sign climate commitments. It will be decided by whether our governance systems can convert resources into reliable power, affordable access, and inclusive growth.

Governance is what determines whether projects reach completion or remain abandoned; whether contracts are honoured or disputed; whether investors stay or leave; and whether communities benefit or feel excluded.

Africa is not transitioning from abundance. We are transitioning from scarcity.  In that reality, a fair transition must first deliver access, affordability, and reliability. Climate responsibility matters, but development responsibility matters just as much.

This is why good governance sits at the centre of Africa's energy future.

Good governance doesn't replace capital. It attracts it. It doesn't generate power. It enables power generation to survive politics, currency shocks, and institutional uncertainty.

Across the continent, the evidence is clear. Where regulation is predictable, projects move. Where procurement is transparent, financing costs fall. Where institutions are independent, investor confidence grows. Kenya's clean energy progress, Senegal's improving power sector credibility, and Uganda's hydropower expansion came from institutional discipline, not ideology.

Namibia's energy story is similar: where governance is steady, projects advance. With clear regulation and credible institutions, Namibia has built investor confidence in solar and wind, positioning itself as a disciplined player in Southern Africa's clean energy transition.

Public budgets alone will never fund Africa's energy transition. Private capital is essential and urgent.

But capital responds only to credibility. If policies change midstream, money flees immediately.

When politics overrides contracts, confidence collapses. Governance is a matter of economic survival.

A just transition also demands honest balance. Africa's energy transition cannot precede prosperity; hydrocarbons remain essential until it is secured. Natural gas remains a vital transition fuel. When properly governed, oil and gas revenues can fund renewable energy deployment, grid expansion, education, and healthcare.

The fairness of the transition is determined less by resource choice than by how revenues are managed and reinvested.

A just transition is one where renewables expand access, gas stabilises grids, oil revenues fund diversification, local capacity is built and communities see lasting benefit.

Africa must not be asked to leapfrogover development stages that others climbed slowly, using the same resources we are now told to abandon. The transition must respect history while preparing forthe future.

Governance goes beyond systems.  It is about leadership. Leadership that protects institutions, resists short-term politics, and understands that energy is the backbone of national survival.

Africa's energy wealth is real. But wealth becomes prosperity only when governance converts it into an opportunity for ordinary people.

Our sun will not develop us.  Our gas will not industrialise us by accident. Our wind will not educate our children.

Only governance, focused on fairness and development, can achieve this transformation.  Africa does not reject transition, but insists on one with justice, made possible by good governance.

We reject transition without justice.
By Sola Adebawo

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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