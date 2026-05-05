NAiMOS cracks down on multinational galamsey syndicate in Mankraso

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAiMOS) has dismantled a well-organised multinational illegal mining syndicate operating in Ntabanu and Nyameadom near Mankraso in the Ashanti Region, leading to the arrest of three Chinese nationals and four Ghanaian operators.

The operation, carried out on Saturday, May 2, 2026, also resulted in the seizure of four vehicles, an excavator and a tricycle.

According to NAiMOS, what began as a routine patrol within the Mankraso operational corridor quickly escalated when operatives intercepted a brown Zonda pickup vehicle speeding away from a galamsey site at Ntabanu. The driver, identified as a Chinese national, was attempting to flee after news of the taskforce’s presence spread among illegal miners.

Intelligence gathered at the scene indicated that several operators had begun halting their activities and hiding heavy equipment, including excavators, in anticipation of a crackdown. The taskforce, however, acted swiftly to block the suspect’s escape and effected his arrest.

In a related development at Nyameadom, the taskforce intercepted another group made up of two Chinese nationals and four Ghanaians who were fleeing in a convoy of three vehicles comprising a Nissan Navara, Nissan Oting and Toyota Hilux. The group had abandoned an excavator at an active mining site.

Authorities said the suspects were attempting to evade arrest after causing extensive damage to farmlands and polluting the River Mankran, a major source of water for communities in the area. The convoy was successfully blocked and all six suspects were arrested without resistance.

The suspects have been identified as Su Zhoxiang, 43, Wei Renguang, 54, Tan Shishian, 50, and four Ghanaians Kumi Richard, 34, Justice Nkrumah, 37, Emmanuel Nyeri, 25 and Francis Mintah, 23.

A search of the sites led to the retrieval of GH¢2,750 from the Zonda pickup, while all four vehicles used by the group were impounded. The abandoned excavator and an aboboyaa tricycle were also confiscated. Authorities further retrieved assorted and expired noncitizen identification cards from the Chinese suspects.

The four Ghanaian suspects have been handed over to the Mankraso District Police for further investigations and possible prosecution. The three Chinese nationals have been transferred to the NAiMOS headquarters and are expected to be handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for further action.

The seized excavator has been moved to the NAiMOS logistics holding facility in Kumasi.

NAiMOS said the operation highlights the continued involvement of foreign nationals in illegal mining despite laws prohibiting their participation in small-scale mining in Ghana. The scale of logistics uncovered, including multiple vehicles and heavy equipment, points to a well-structured network operating within the Ashanti Region.

The Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying the fight against illegal mining, assuring the public that all those involved, both foreign and local, will be pursued and prosecuted to protect the country’s natural resources.