ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

May 5: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.23 on BoG interbank 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight May 5: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.23 on BoG interbank
TUE, 05 MAY 2026

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated slightly in value against the US dollar on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, compared to the rates on Monday.

It has recorded an average buying rate of GHS11.14, and a selling rate of GHS11.70, a one pesewa decline in both rates.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.80 for dollar purchases and GHS12.15 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS11.22 for buying and GHS11.23 on the selling rates.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS14.92 for buying and GHS15.95 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS15.18.

The Euro is also trading at GHS12.94 for buying and GHS13.73 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS13.13.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS11.20 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS15.21 each for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS13.12 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS12.04 for both.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Military clearing lands for Accra€“Kumasi expressway project Images and videos of military clearing lands for Accra–Kumasi expressway project

56 minutes ago

ECG announces emergency maintenance in Ashanti, Western Regions today ECG announces emergency maintenance in Ashanti, Western Regions today

56 minutes ago

Police arrest two cocoa purchasing clerks for allegedly short-changing farmers in Dormaa Police arrest two cocoa purchasing clerks for allegedly short-changing farmers i...

1 hour ago

Korle-Bu doctors strike suspended, OPD services resume Tuesday Korle-Bu doctors strike suspended, OPD services resume Tuesday

1 hour ago

May 5: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.23 on BoG interbank May 5: Cedi sells at GHS12.15 on forex market, drops to GHS11.23 on BoG interban...

2 hours ago

NAiMOS cracks down on multinational galamsey syndicate in Mankraso NAiMOS cracks down on multinational galamsey syndicate in Mankraso

2 hours ago

Ranking Member on Parliaments Finance Committee, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Amin Adam runs to IMF to take action on BoG recapitalisation, gold sales and mon...

2 hours ago

PNDC era second gravest crime against humanity after slavery — Miracles Aboagye PNDC era second gravest crime against humanity after slavery — Miracles Aboagye

2 hours ago

2026 BECE: GES mourns two candidates killed in motor crash in Upper West region 2026 BECE: GES mourns two candidates killed in motor crash in Upper West region 

2 hours ago

Catholic Bishops Conference calls for probe into public nudity at Karnival Kingdom Festival Catholic Bishops Conference calls for probe into 'public nudity' at Karnival Kin...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line