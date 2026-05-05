Japhet Festus Gbede Supports 2026 BECE Candidates with Learning Materials and Motivation

The Assembly Member for the Wuxor Have and Sremanu Electoral Area, Hon. Japhet Festus Gbede, has reaffirmed his dedication to education by donating mathematical sets, bags of sachet water, and sachets of Milo to candidates writing the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This gesture forms part of his annual initiative to motivate students and enhance academic performance within the electoral area.

In a goodwill message shared on his official Facebook page, Hon. Gbede explained that the Milo will serve not only as refreshment during break periods but also as a warm morning beverage to keep candidates energized and mentally alert before their examinations.

He encouraged the students to remain focused, disciplined, and confident, describing the BECE as a crucial milestone in their academic journey and a gateway to future opportunities.

Hon. Gbede further highlighted that the electoral area is yet to produce professionals in key sectors such as the Police Service, Military, Immigration, Prisons, Customs, and the health sector, including nurses and doctors. He expressed optimism that the current batch of candidates has the potential to change this narrative through hard work and excellence.

Reaffirming his unwavering commitment to education and youth development, he emphasized that empowering students is essential to transforming the fortunes of the electoral area.

Hon. Gbede expressed strong confidence in the candidates, describing them as the pride and future of Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu, and urged them to make the electoral area proud.