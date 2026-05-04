Parliament to reconvene on May 21 following Easter break 

Parliament will resume sitting on Thursday, May 21, to begin the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The announcement was contained in a notice issued by the Office of the Speaker on Monday, May 4.

The notice, signed by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, indicated that proceedings will commence at 10:00 a.m. at Parliament House in Accra.

The resumption is in line with Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, which governs the commencement of meetings.

The upcoming sitting is expected to see lawmakers return to the House to continue legislative business, including the consideration of bills, motions and committee reports.

It will also provide a platform for parliamentary oversight on government policies and programmes.

Members of Parliament had been on recess since breaking for the Easter festivities on March 27.