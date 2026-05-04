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From this year, persons indicted in the Auditor General’s reports will be prosecuted — Mahama

  Mon, 04 May 2026
Headlines From this year, persons indicted in the Auditor General’s reports will be prosecuted — Mahama
MON, 04 MAY 2026 1

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fighting corruption, stressing that public officials must be ready to account for their stewardship.

He announced that a Public Officers Code of Conduct Bill will be laid before Parliament in its next session to provide clear guidelines on ethical conduct and conflicts of interest.

“This will codify the conduct of public officers and issue guidelines on conflict of interest,” the President said.

Speaking at the national May Day parade in Koforidua last Friday, President Mahama also disclosed plans for a new assets declaration regime to strengthen transparency and make the process more meaningful.

He commended the Chief Justice and the Judiciary for establishing additional High Courts, noting that the new courts will handle cases involving persons cited in the Auditor General’s reports.

“From this year, persons indicted in the Auditor General’s reports will be prosecuted in these new courts in addition to the Auditor General’s power of disallowance and surcharge,” he said.

Special Powers for OSP
Touching on the Office of the Special Prosecutor, the President acknowledged ongoing legal debates but maintained that there is room to strengthen the institution with enhanced prosecutorial powers.

He revealed that government, through the Attorney General, has laid a bill before Parliament to establish regional tribunals aimed at speeding up the administration of justice.

“These regional tribunals will help to speed up the system of justice,” he said.

Message to Workers
Addressing the Trades Union Congress and other labour groups, President Mahama described them as key partners in the government’s reset agenda and thanked them for maintaining industrial harmony.

“I know the sacrifices you have made, and I know that the road to recovery has been steep. But I wish to promise the Ghanaian worker that as the economy grows, you will be the first to benefit,” he said.

He emphasised that economic growth must translate into improved living conditions for workers, including teachers and technicians across the country.

Reflecting on his tour of the Eastern Region, the President said his engagements with chiefs and residents had reinforced the purpose of his administration.

“We do it for the young graduates who just come out of school seeking a first job. We do it for the retiree who deserves a pension that can buy more than just medicines, and we do it for the progress of our country, Ghana,” he said.

President Mahama added that the government’s goal is to move beyond stabilisation towards inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

“We are resetting this nation for a quantum leap beyond the stabilisation of the past towards a future of shared prosperity,” he stated.

Describing workers as the backbone of the nation, he said, “You are the hands that build our schools, you are the minds that heal our sick and the souls that sustain our democracy.”

He concluded with a message of hope, assuring that Ghana will rise together through collective effort.

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Comments

Airbus Bribe Taker = | 5/4/2026 3:58:03 PM

From this year? So those who stole our money in the past are free to enjoy their loot? Tweaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Comments1
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