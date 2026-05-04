This inflation is artificial – Former NPP MP

Former Tema East MP, Titus Glover has cast doubt on official inflation figures, arguing that the economic reality facing ordinary Ghanaians tells a very different story.

“This inflation that you talk about… it’s artificial,” he said bluntly on the AM Show on JoyNews, challenging claims that economic conditions are improving.

He urged policymakers to step outside official reports and engage with everyday realities. “Can you accept that when you step out, the kind of transport fares, water tariffs, school fees… people are paying, things are not easy,” he said.

According to him, reduced liquidity in the system is affecting traders and small businesses. “Market women are sitting down. The monies are not in the system for them to buy,” he noted.

Glover also pointed to pressure on importers and customs agents, alleging that new systems at the ports are worsening conditions.

“Importers are crying. Customs agents are crying. And you say we should not talk?” he asked.

He extended his concerns to the agricultural sector, particularly cocoa farmers. “Today you have cut their head off… you can’t pay them, and you say you are streamlining the system?” he said, expressing frustration over delayed payments.

These concerns come as the Bank of Ghana continues to report consecutive financial losses. The 2025 Annual Report shows a deficit of GH¢9.48 billion, following earlier losses of GH¢60.9 billion in 2022 and GH¢10.5 billion in 2023.

While authorities point to stabilisation measures, Glover argues that the lived experience of citizens should be the real benchmark.

“You cannot tell people things are better when the cost of living says otherwise,” his remarks suggest.

He concluded with a firm stance: “The position of the minority is clear. Admit the cost and let’s move forward.”

-mynewsgh