Uganda's Crackdown on Illegal Migrants: 231 Arrested in Kampala and Adjumani

Raids uncover suspected cybercrime networks, human trafficking, and undocumented foreigners operating across the country.

The Operations

At least 231 illegal immigrants were arrested in two separate intelligence-led crackdowns targeting irregular migration, the Ugandan Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The raids took place in Adjumani District and the Bukoto-Ntinda area of Kampala.

Raid One: Adjumani District The "Church" Operation

The arrests were made on April 27, 2026, during coordinated raids in Adjumani District, carried out by the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control after receiving information from members of the public. Sixty-two Nigerian nationals were detained for running a church and other activities without proper work permits.

Ministry spokesperson Simon Peter Mundeyi stated: "These people come under the guise of preaching the gospel and hide behind other irregular activities." The suspects are being processed under Uganda's immigration laws and could face fines, deportation, or being barred from re-entering the country.

Raid Two: Kampala The Cybercrime Compound

A larger raid took place overnight between April 27–28 in the Bukoto-Ntinda area of Kampala, where 169 foreign nationals including 36 women were caught in a single apartment complex. According to authorities, the building functioned as a closed compound with internal facilities such as a restaurant, designed to limit movement.

Immigration spokesperson Mundeyi described the scene: "These people were found without anything at all no passports, no ID, nothing. They were only with their computers, and that apartment was self-contained. It had a restaurant, a pool table, all sorts of things and these people were restricted. No access and no exit was allowed."

During the Kampala raid, officers recovered a "significant cache" of computers and information technology equipment. Authorities allege these tools were used to facilitate illegal gaming, betting, and organized scamming. The suspects represent a diverse range of nationalities, including citizens from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Ghana, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

Mundeyi also revealed that the suspects lacked travel passports, stating: "On interrogation they did inform us that the passports are with their bosses, which bosses have not yet made their way here" a strong indicator of human trafficking and labor exploitation.

Human Trafficking Links

Uganda's Foreign Ministry suggested that human traffickers and cyber scam operations may have been involved in the entry of the detained foreigners into the country. Officials confirmed that "cases involving suspected cybercrime or trafficking will be handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation."

What Happens to the Arrested?

Authorities say the arrested individuals are currently undergoing verification processes to establish their immigration status and the legality of their business activities. The crackdown is expected to continue in the coming weeks, with authorities warning that further arrests are imminent as enforcement teams expand operations across the country.

The Broader Context

The inclusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals in these operations raises significant questions about intra-African mobility. While Uganda maintains a visa-free or visa-on-arrival policy for many African citizens to promote continental integration, authorities are signaling that this openness is not a license for unregulated residency.

Uganda has long maintained a reputation for welcoming foreigners, hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring countries. But these latest raids signal a harder line one that separates genuine asylum seekers from those exploiting Uganda's open-door policies for criminal enterprise.

The operations come just weeks after Uganda began receiving migrants deported from the United States under a controversial "Safe Third Country" agreement adding a fresh layer of complexity to the country's already strained migration landscape.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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