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Evacuation Orders, Rising Tensions, and the Need for Clearer Public Discourse

Feature Article Evacuation Orders, Rising Tensions, and the Need for Clearer Public Discourse
SUN, 03 MAY 2026

On 3 May 2026, the Israel Defense Forces issued evacuation instructions for several towns in Lebanon. Lebanon is a sovereign state, and its citizens are not obligated to comply with directives from foreign militaries. If military strikes occur in these areas and civilians are harmed, international law experts note that such incidents may fall under the category of potential war crimes, depending on the circumstances and investigations that follow.

The stabbing of two Jewish men in London last week has intensified political debate in the United Kingdom. Some commentators have urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to restrict or end protests related to Israel, framing them as antisemitic. Others argue that public demonstrations, when peaceful, are a protected form of expression and should not be conflated with hatred toward Jewish people.

Part of the confusion stems from a lack of clarity in public discourse.

Jewish identity refers to individuals who belong to the Jewish faith or heritage.

Christian identity refers to those who follow Christianity.

Hindu identity refers to those who practice Hinduism.

Zionism, however, is a political ideology. While many Zionists are Jewish, not all Jews are Zionists, and not all Zionists are Jewish. Zionism is a political movement, not a religious doctrine. Jewish communities around the world practice their faith peacefully and independently of political ideologies.

Analysts often stress that the actions of a state or military force should not be attributed to an entire religious group. Distinguishing between faith, identity, and political ideology is essential for responsible commentary, especially in moments of heightened tension.

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2026

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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