Life is a Journey: Live it (Part 43)

The other autobiography

Charles Darwin Jr., remembering his great ancestor, was not so sure about that and questioned the substance: "Is money not more powerful than ideas spoken or written in words?”

“Very good point,” I sat down and asked how best to respond. Looking around no more cake, no biscuits, no chocolate and no sweets. “Money makes the world go round. You can buy the loyalty of people with money. Hitmen kill for money not for reasons of ideas. You employ people with money. You influence people and their political decisions with money. Money is paper. Money is the idea that you possess something of value. Your land ownership is on paper. Your house is worth old ownership, sell it. Abandoned lost places once valued at millions of Dollars left alone for nature to take control are worth nothing. Only for romantic eyes set on them to come back to splendour.

Money in paper form or physical assets, splendour what you and society want it to be. Gold is a physical asset worth wanting. Why? Because humans like the colour of it and give gold a meaning and value on top of that. When we assign interest and belief in gold this rare commodity is worth nothing. Money with meaning and purpose is worth the face value and profit that it can generate. It can shape the lives of many and a lot. It has a powerful statement that lives in the time it can be used. Is the time up? The meaning ends.

Ideas written are time-challenged in history because of their potentially lasting effect, which can bring down political or economic Empires. Words move hearts and souls. They give life meaning and direction. God spoke and the world was created. He did not use money or any form of assets. God only spoke words and everything was. Man by his own ideas and will created assets and gave money power as his means to express himself and be more meaningful in society than others. The richest man in history and the powerful Pharaohs kings and God in one person are dusted in history. Their wealth and power of money and politics are long gone, only a footnote in history. The words of humanity spoken and written by the ancient Greek philosophers are the basis of our daily life. Words not money trigger revolutions for societies to radically change. Money has no power over time. Money only works in time.

Money without meaning is useless. Money given a meaning can push but not fundamentally create agendas. Never forget the old saying that money can never buy true love! While words can!”

Charles Darwin Jr. was not completely satisfied and said:” I am not so sure about that.”

“No one needs to agree with me. When my words stimulate thinking and discussions…I am already the happiest man alive.” I got up looking around for more dry branches to add to the dying fire.