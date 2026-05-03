ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Life is a Journey: Live it (Part 43)

Feature Article Life is a Journey: Live it (Part 43)
SUN, 03 MAY 2026

The other autobiography
Charles Darwin Jr., remembering his great ancestor, was not so sure about that and questioned the substance: "Is money not more powerful than ideas spoken or written in words?”

“Very good point,” I sat down and asked how best to respond. Looking around no more cake, no biscuits, no chocolate and no sweets. “Money makes the world go round. You can buy the loyalty of people with money. Hitmen kill for money not for reasons of ideas. You employ people with money. You influence people and their political decisions with money. Money is paper. Money is the idea that you possess something of value. Your land ownership is on paper. Your house is worth old ownership, sell it. Abandoned lost places once valued at millions of Dollars left alone for nature to take control are worth nothing. Only for romantic eyes set on them to come back to splendour.

Money in paper form or physical assets, splendour what you and society want it to be. Gold is a physical asset worth wanting. Why? Because humans like the colour of it and give gold a meaning and value on top of that. When we assign interest and belief in gold this rare commodity is worth nothing. Money with meaning and purpose is worth the face value and profit that it can generate. It can shape the lives of many and a lot. It has a powerful statement that lives in the time it can be used. Is the time up? The meaning ends.

Ideas written are time-challenged in history because of their potentially lasting effect, which can bring down political or economic Empires. Words move hearts and souls. They give life meaning and direction. God spoke and the world was created. He did not use money or any form of assets. God only spoke words and everything was. Man by his own ideas and will created assets and gave money power as his means to express himself and be more meaningful in society than others. The richest man in history and the powerful Pharaohs kings and God in one person are dusted in history. Their wealth and power of money and politics are long gone, only a footnote in history. The words of humanity spoken and written by the ancient Greek philosophers are the basis of our daily life. Words not money trigger revolutions for societies to radically change. Money has no power over time. Money only works in time.

Money without meaning is useless. Money given a meaning can push but not fundamentally create agendas. Never forget the old saying that money can never buy true love! While words can!”

Charles Darwin Jr. was not completely satisfied and said:” I am not so sure about that.”

“No one needs to agree with me. When my words stimulate thinking and discussions…I am already the happiest man alive.” I got up looking around for more dry branches to add to the dying fire.

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2026

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1527)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

- / AFP Iran offers strait deal, Trump says he's not satisfied

17 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance today Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

17 hours ago

Suma Paramount Chief commends President Mahama’s development agenda Suma Paramount Chief commends President Mahama’s development agenda

17 hours ago

How faulty fan regulator sparked fire, destroyed two rooms at Suhum Konfine How faulty fan regulator sparked fire, destroyed two rooms at Suhum Konfine

17 hours ago

Don’t store bread beyond four days – Baker advises Don’t store bread beyond four days – Baker advises

18 hours ago

Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-hour economy market atAsesewa Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-hour economy market at Asesewa  

18 hours ago

Mahama commissions divisional police headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase Mahama commissions divisional police headquarters at Laasi, Krobo-Odumase  

18 hours ago

Lambussiedistrictassemblyfails toelect presiding member after two rounds of voting Lambussie district assembly fails to elect presiding member after two rounds of ...

18 hours ago

Public sector workers struggling to meet pressing needs – TUC secretary Public sector workers struggling to meet pressing needs – TUC secretary

18 hours ago

Seven arrested in Ashaiman police operation over robbery, arms supply Seven arrested in Ashaiman police operation over robbery, arms supply

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line