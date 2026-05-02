Suma Paramount Chief commends President Mahama’s development agenda

Odeneho Dr Affram Obrempong III, Paramount Chief of the Suma Traditional Area in the Bono Region, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for improving infrastructure development in the region.

He said the President ought to be commended for the level of physical infrastructure and socio-economic development initiatives in the region within the first year of his administration.

Odeneho Dr Obrempong III, also a member of the Council of State, said that successive governments were elected to solve problems and improve the welfare of the people, and that President Mahama's administration had not deviated from that.

“The current administration's efforts are beginning to yield visible results across communities,” the paramount chief stated when speaking at the “Accounting to the People” forum at Suma-Ahenkro in the Jaman North District.

Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister is conducted the forum, which aligned with the government's accountability framework aimed at promoting transparency, participatory governance and responsive leadership.

Odeneho Dr Obrempong III noted that: “We have witnessed what the government has done within just one year and a few months.

There is steady progress on key road projects here and we have seen the sod-cutting for initiatives like the 24-hour market, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and other gearing towards improving livelihoods”.

Odeneho Dr Obrempong III noted that those government's interventions demonstrated President Mahama's commitment to expanding development opportunities and enhancing access to essential services.

He commended Jaman North District Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Mr Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah for their dedication towards advancing the development of the local communities.

Odeneho Dr Obrempong III called on the assembly and the MP to help extend telecommunication networks to deprived communities and also tackle the physical infrastructure deficit to improve the well-being of the people.

He called on the government to sustain the prompt disbursement of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to enable the local authorities to execute more development projects across the district.

Mr George Adane, the Jaman North District Chief Executive said the assembly had executed tangible development projects, impacting the lives of the people.

“These projects aren't just figures on paper, they are visible for all to see,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s dedication to enhance the standard of living of the people.

Mr Adane said that: “Even within a less tax-intensive economic environment, it is possible to achieve meaningful development outcomes.”

He said the ongoing construction of the Jinijini-Sampa Road project as well as the proposed establishment of a cashew processing factory and the upgrade of the Sampa Government Hospital, were all indications that the government remained dedicated to bettering the lives of the people.

GNA