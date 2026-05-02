Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance today

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced separate power outages affecting parts of the Accra West and Tema Regions on Saturday, May 2, following a transformer fault and a burnt electricity pole.

In a public advisory, the power distributor said its engineers are currently working to fix both faults and restore electricity supply. The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

In the Accra West Region, a faulty transformer has disrupted power supply to Akramaman Asantewaa, Pokuase Amanfrom SDA, James Town Grand View Clinic, Nsakina, and nearby communities. ECG indicated that efforts are underway to resolve the issue, although no timeline has been given for full restoration.

In the Tema Region, a burnt pole at Brotherhood in Tema New Town has resulted in outages affecting Brotherhood and surrounding areas. Engineers have been deployed to repair the damage and restore supply.

ECG reiterated its apology to all affected customers and assured the public that work is ongoing to restore power as quickly as possible.